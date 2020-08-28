Odisha OPSC Civil Service Main 2019 postponed till November

OPSC Mains exam will be held in November, dates will be announced soon. Representational image/ file

OPSC Civil Service Main exam 2019: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has postponed the Civil Service Main exam 2019. The exam will now be held in November, which was scheduled in September. The dates of the exam will be notified soon, as per the official notice.

“Keeping in view of the restriction imposed by the state government to control the outbreak of the COVID-19, the main written examination scheduled to be conducted in September has been deferred and shall be conducted tentatively in the month of November subject to the instructions and guidelines of the government,” read the notification.

Read | Apple, Amazon are hiring; check latest jobs in the private sector

The candidates are advised to visit the official website- opsc.gov.in for updates on exam dates and admit card. A total of 153 vacant posts were to be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who will clear the Mains have to appear in the interview round. Those selected in group A level jobs will get a salary of Rs 56,100 and those in group B will get Rs 44,900 as monthly salary.

The Main exam will consist of five papers. Students will be given three hours to complete each exam. Paper -I will be of Odia language for 300 marks, paper-II English for 300, paper III English essay for 200, paper IV general studies-I for 300 and paper-V general studies-II for 300 marks. Further, candidates also have to select two subjects as optional subjects which will each be of 300 marks. Those who clear the main will be called for a personality test. The personality test of the interview round will be for 250 marks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd