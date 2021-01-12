Odisha OPSC civil service exam 2020: Application process begins, check details here

The preliminary exam will be held on February 24. Representational image/ file

Odisha OPSC civil service exam 2020: The application process for the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) civil service exam 2020 has started. Interested candidates can apply through the website- opsc.gov.in till February 18. The state government will fill a total of 392 vacancies in group A and B services through this recruitment drive.

To be selected for the posts, candidates will have to pass the preliminary test, main followed by an interview. Finally selected candidates for the posts of group A will get a remuneration of around Rs 56,100, while Rs 44,900 for the posts of group B. The preliminary exam will be held on February 24.

OPSC Civil Service exam 2020: Vacancy details

Total posts: 392

Post wise vacancies:

Odisha Administrative Service, Grade A (Junior Branch): 137

Odisha Revenue Service, Group B: 74

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service, Group-B: 63

Odisha Police Service, Grade A (Junior Branch): 6

Odisha Finance Service, Grade A (Junior Branch): 104

Odisha Co-operative Service, Group B: 8

OPSC Civil Service exam 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates required to possess a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institute or university. The applicant is required to read, write, and speak in Odia.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 32 years as of January 1, 2020.

OPSC Civil Service exam 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’ at the top right corner of the page

Step 3: Click on ‘new user’

Step 4: Fill details, verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

An application fee of Rs 500 will be applicable. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD category will be exempted from paying fee. The online application process will be closed at opsc.gov.in on February 18.