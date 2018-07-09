OFDC is hiring for manager posts, check eligibility and salary details

OFDC recruitment 2018: The last date for submission of application is July 25. The last date for submission of application is July 25.

OFDC recruitment 2018: The Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC) is hiring for the posts of assistant manager and junior manager through direct recruitment, on contractual basis. The selection will be done on the basis of written, medical and physical endurance test followed by personal interview/viva voce. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at the official website — odishafdc.com. The last date for submission of application is July 25. The duration of the contract is six years.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 45

Designation

Assistant Manager (Deputy divisional manager): 14

Junior Manager (Sub-divisional manager): 31

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university or institution in India with atleast one of the following subjects at the undergraduate level namely — Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Zoology or a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, forestry or engineering. He/she should be able to write, read and speak Odia or should have passed middle school examination with Odia as a language subject or have passed matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as a language or subject.

Age limit: The age of the aspirant should not exceed 32 years and should be minimum 21 years. Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Pay scale

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 13,900.

Junior Manager: The selected candidates will earn a monthly salary of Rs 13,500.

Selection procedure

The written test will consist of both objective type aptitude test and English comprehension test of 250 marks. Personal interview will contain 50 marks. The total marks of the competitive examination is 300. The distribution of subjects is as follows:

General English: 50

General Knowledge: 50

Quantitative Aptitude: 50

Logical Reasoning: 50

English Comprehension: 50

How to apply

Those willing to apply may send their applications through registered/speed post only. The application accompanied with relevant documents/testimonials should be sent to the ‘Managing Director, Odisha Forest Department Corporation Ltd., Plot no. A/84, Kharvelanagar, Unit III, Bhubaneswar – 751001′, Odisha’.

