Odisha Civil Services exam 2017 result declared, Ayushi Mahapatra tops the exam

Women candidates secured the top three positions of the Odisha Civil Services Examination 2017, the results of which were declared by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in Cuttack Wednesday. While Ayushi Mahapatra has topped the OCS examination, Sanjita Mohapatra and Poonam Mahapatra have secured the second

and third rank respectively, officials said.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Ayushi, is employed in a private company, said her desire for social service encouraged her to appear for the OCS examination. “I would like to work in the education sector. In a state like Odisha, education is a crucial factor for development,” she said.

Pravati Jhodia, the first woman from Jhodia community, also secured 76th rank in the examination. A total of 106 candidates – 64 men and 42 women – cleared the OCS examination. Of the 42 female successful candidates, four were differently-abled candidates, the officials said.

The preliminary examination of the Civil Services Examination was held on February 18 while the main examination

had been conducted from June 25 to July 18. The viva-voce of the examination was held between December 3 and 10.