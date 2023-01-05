scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021: Date sheet released, check here

Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021: OPSC released the date sheet for the Odisha Civil Service Main examination 2021. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website www.opsc.gov.in

Exams are scheduled to take place from February 21 to March 10, 2023
Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021: Date sheet released, check here
Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) recently released the schedule for the main stage of Odisha Civil Service Examination 2021. Students can access the date sheet on the official website- opsc.gov.in

Exams are scheduled to take place from February 21 to March 10, 2023 in two sessions- morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm. Odia language and English are the first exams that are to be held on February 21, 2023 in forenoon and afternoon session respectively. The OPSC conducted the prelims stage of the Odisha civil services exam 2021 on August 27, 2021.

Odisha Civil Service Main Exam 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the offcial website http://www.opsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Programme Notice of Main Examination’ tab given on home page

Step 3: Download the date sheet in PDF format

Step 4: Take a print out of the date sheet for future references.

Along with the schedule OPSC has also introduced guidelines that PwD candidates will be given one hour extra time in each sitting and admit card for the exams will be uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the official notice, candidates whose dates for the UPSC Personality Test of Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022, and the Odisha Civil Services Main Examination, 2021, overlap may submit representations along with copies of their UPSC Personality Test of Civil Services call letters to the office by January 9, via email (iopsc@nic.in), for the purpose of rescheduling the written examination OPSC at the end.

 

 

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:40 IST
