NWDA recruitment 2019: Class 10 pass can also apply for 73 jobs

NWDA recruitment 2019: The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) under the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation are inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill 73 posts at its official website, nwda.gov.in.

Advertising

The registration process is on and the last date to submit applications is February 22, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for a computer-based exam followed by a skill test in shorthand/ typing speed to be eligible for the job. The date of online exam has not been released yet.

NWDA recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 73

Junior engineer – 25

Junior Accountant – 7

Stenographer grade-II – 8

Lower division clerk – 33

NWDA recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education Qualification: For the post of junior engineer, candidates must have a diploma in civil engineering or equivalent from a recognized university. For the post of junior accountant, a degree in commerce from a recognized university or equivalent is a must. For the post of stenographer and lower division clerk candidates must have class 12 and class 10 as minimum qualification requirement

Age limit: For all the jobs, candidates must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 27 years old.

NWDA recruitment 2019: Pay scale

The monthly remuneration is different for all the posts

Junior Engineer – Rs 35,400-1,12,400

Junior accountant – Rs 29200-92300

Stenographer – Rs.25500-81100

Lower division clerk – Rs.19900-63200/-

NWDA recruitment 2019: Fee

Application fee of Rs 650.00 for unreserved category and OBC category candidates and Rs 450 for ST/SC/PWD/female/ex-serviceman candidates is to be paid.

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.