NVST PGT, TGT result declared: Steps to check merit list online, interview from March 16

NVST PGT, TGT result: The Navoday Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for teacher recruitment at its official website, navodaya.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their merit list. A total of 2370 posts were advertised to be filled through this recruitment.

The online exam was held on September 18, 2019. Based on marks scored in the exam, merit list has been created. Selected candidates will now have to appear for interviews to begin from March 16. The interview venue and exact schedule has not been uploaded yet. Candidates will also have to bring their official documents for verification at the interview.

NVST PGT, TGT result: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result’, under ‘recruitment’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on list of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: A PDF will open, check rill number

NVST PGT, TGT result: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 2 lakh. For the post of assistant commissioner, the salary will be in the range of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200 while PFT and TGR will get salary up to Rs 1.51 and 1.42 lakh, respectively. For the post of legal assistant salary will be up to Rs 1.12 lakh and catering assistant and LDC will get salary up to Rs 81,100 and Rs 63,200, respectively.

