NVST PGT, TGT interview schedule released, check documents needed

NVST PGT, TGT interview schedule: The Navodaya Samiti has released the interview schedule for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of TGT and PGT. Since the JNV recruitment exam result, now selected candidates have to appear for interview rounds. The interview will be held from March 16 to March 28.

Selected candidates will also receive their call letters for the interview round via email or post. A final merit list will be created after the interview round. Interview will have 20 per cent weightage while 80 per cent weightage will be given to written exam, for the merit list.

Meanwhile, candidates also have to bring their original documents along with them to the exam hall for verification. In case documents of a candidates are found false, they will be eliminated. Here is list of documents needed –

— Interview call letter

— Application form

— Proof of age

— Education qualification certificates

— Work experience certificate

— Caste certificate

— Reservation certificate, if applicable

The documents need to be self-attested.

NVST PGT, TGT interview schedule

Those who clear all the rounds will be eligible to teach at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalas (JNV). A total of 2370 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

NVST PGT, TGT result: Salary

Finally selected candidates will get a salary up to Rs 2 lakh. For the post of assistant commissioner, the salary will be in the range of Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200 while PFT and TGR will get salary up to Rs 1.51 and 1.42 lakh, respectively. For the post of legal assistant salary will be up to Rs 1.12 lakh and catering assistant and LDC will get salary up to Rs 81,100 and Rs 63,200, respectively.

