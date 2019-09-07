NVS TGT, PGT admit card released: How to download

NVS TGT, PGT admit card 2019: The Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) released the admit card or hall ticket for the recruitment exam to be conducted for the post of assistant commissioner, PGT, TGT, leal assistant, lower division clerk. Candidates who have applied for the same can download their admit card from the official website, navodaya.gov.in or nvsrect2019.org.

Advertising

Link to download the Admit Card (Hall Ticket) has been sent on the e-mail of the candidates as mentioned in the online application form as well as SMS alert in this regard on the mobile phone number of the candidates. In case any candidate has not received it yet, they can connect with helpdesk at 1800-266-7074 or nvsrect2019@gmail.com.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers?

The exam for recruitment is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 10 for a total of 2370 vacancies. Those who clear this exam will be selected for interview round

Read| India has over 2 lakh fewer female teachers than males; gap wider at top ranks

Advertising

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Salary

Those who are finally selected for the post of assistant commissioner will get salary up to Rs 2,09,200 for the post of PGT and TGT the salary would be up to Rs 1,51,100 and Rs 1,42,400 respective. For the post of legal assistant, catering assistant, and lower divisional clerk, the salaries would be up to Rs 1,12,400, Rs 81,100 and Rs 63,200, respectively.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.