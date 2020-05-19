NVS teachers’ exam result 2020 released, check direct link

The results are available at the website- navodaya.gov.in. Representational image/ file The results are available at the website- navodaya.gov.in. Representational image/ file

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has announced the results for the recruitment examinations held for the post of teachers at various vacancies including music, art, PET (Male/ Female) and librarian.

The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website- navodaya.gov.in. The recruitment examination was conducted on October 3 last year.

NVS Teachers’ exam result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result’, under ‘recruitment’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the list of shortlisted candidates

Step 4: A PDF will open, check roll number.

Based on marks scored in the exam, the merit list has been created. Selected candidates will now have to appear for interviews.

The interview venue and exact schedule have not been uploaded yet. Candidates will also have to bring their official documents for verification at the interview. The qualified candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 50,000.

