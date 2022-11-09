NVS Recruitment 2022: CBT dates released for teaching posts

NVS Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) November 3 released the exam dates for various recruitment exams for teaching posts. The tentative exam schedule is available at the official website – navodaya.gov.in

As per the schedule, Computer Based Test (online examination) will be conducted between November 27 and December 1.The exam will be held for direct recruitment drive 2022-23, special recruitment drive 2022-23 for north eastern region and limited departmental examination (LDE) 2022-23

The facility for downloading e-admit card will be made available to candidates concerned on the designated portal in due course. No separate Admit Card shall be issued through post. Candidates are requested to visit Samiti’s website regularly – navodaya.gov.in