NVS recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 1,925 posts; check details here 

NVS recruitment drive 2021-22: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has begun the recruitment process for Group A, B, and C posts. The application process began on January 12, 2022 and will culminate on February 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website of the Samiti- navodaya.gov.in.

A total of 1,925 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. There are 7 vacancies for the post of assistant commissioner. 82 for female nurse staff, 10 for assistant section officer, 11 for audit assistant, 4 for junior translation officer, 1 for junior engineer, 22 for stenographer, 4 for computer operator, 87 for catering assistant, 630 for junior secretariat assistant, 273 for electrician cum plumber, 142 for lab attendant, 629 for mess helper and 23 for multi-tasking staff.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST or PH categories do not have to pay any application fee. For others, application fee will vary according to the post. Candidates are required to have a valid and operative personal email ID that must be kept active during the conduction of the recruitment.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT) and interview put together for all the posts. The CBT for all the posts except for the post of Assistant Commissioner will be conducted in 93 cities.