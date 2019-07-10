NVS Navodaya school AC, TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Apply for 2370 posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the post of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk. The recruitments will be filled in Jawahar Navidaya Vidyalays (JNVs) located across India. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by an interview. The last date to register online is August 9 while the fee payment procedure will be open till August 12, 2019. The exam for recruitment is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 10, 2019.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 2370

Assistant Commissioner – 5

PGT – 430

TGT – 1154

Miscellaneous category – 564

Female staff nurse – 55

Legal Assistant – 1

Catering Assistant – 26

LDC – 135

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to applying for the post are –

Assistant commissioner – 45 years

PGT – 40 years

TGT – 35 years

Legal assistant – 32 years

Catering assistant – 35 years

LDC – 27 years

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the application link

Step 3: Register using email id, very using OTP

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Fee

For the post of AC, an application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable for other posts the fee of Rs 1200 will be applied. For the post of LDC, legal assistant and catering assistant application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant commissioner – Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

PGT – Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100

TGT – Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400

Legal assistant – Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Catering assistant – Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100

LDC – Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

