NVS Navodaya school AC, TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Apply for 2370 posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Interested candidates can apply at the official website, navodaya.gov.in. The last date to apply is August 12.

JNV recruitmet 2019: Apply at navodaya.gov.in (Representational image)

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the post of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk. The recruitments will be filled in Jawahar Navidaya Vidyalays (JNVs) located across India. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by an interview. The last date to register online is August 9 while the fee payment procedure will be open till August 12, 2019. The exam for recruitment is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 10, 2019.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 2370

Assistant Commissioner – 5
PGT – 430
TGT – 1154
Miscellaneous category – 564
Female staff nurse – 55
Legal Assistant – 1
Catering Assistant – 26
LDC – 135

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to applying for the post are –

Assistant commissioner – 45 years
PGT – 40 years
TGT – 35 years
Legal assistant – 32 years
Catering assistant – 35 years
LDC – 27 years

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, navodaya.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the application link
Step 3: Register using email id, very using OTP
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Fill form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Fee

For the post of AC, an application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable for other posts the fee of Rs 1200 will be applied. For the post of LDC, legal assistant and catering assistant application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant commissioner – Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200
PGT – Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100
TGT – Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400
Legal assistant – Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400
Catering assistant – Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100
LDC – Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

