NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019: Online registration process ends tomorrow, apply to get over Rs 2 lakh

NVS Navodaya recruitment 2019: The online application process for the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment 2019 will be closed on Friday, August 9, 2019. The recruitment for the post of assistant commissioner, postgraduate teachers (PGT), trained graduate teachers (TGT), miscellaneous category teachers, legal assistant, female staff nurse, category assistant and lower division clerk will be filed in Jawahar Navidaya Vidyalays (JNVs) located across India. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, navodaya.gov.in.

Advertising

Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by an interview.

The fee payment procedure will be open till August 12, 2019. The exam for recruitment is scheduled to be held from September 5 to 10, 2019.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 2370

Assistant Commissioner – 5

PGT – 430

TGT – 1154

Miscellaneous category – 564

Female staff nurse – 55

Legal Assistant – 1

Catering Assistant – 26

LDC – 135

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit to applying for the post are –

Advertising

Assistant commissioner – 45 years

PGT – 40 years

TGT – 35 years

Legal assistant – 32 years

Catering assistant – 35 years

LDC – 27 years

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Fee

For the post of AC, an application fee of Rs 1500 will be applicable for other posts the fee of Rs 1200 will be applied. For the post of LDC, legal assistant and catering assistant application fee of Rs 1000 will be applicable.

NVS TGT, PGT, LDC, recruitment 2019: Salary

Assistant commissioner – Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200

PGT – Rs 47,600 – Rs 1,51,100

TGT – Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400

Legal assistant – Rs 35,400 – Rs 1,12,400

Catering assistant – Rs 25,500 – Rs 81,100

LDC – Rs 19,900 – Rs 63,200

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.