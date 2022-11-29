NVS CBT 2022 recruitment exams postponed; check revised schedule

NVS CBT 2022 exam: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today postponed the exam dates for various recruitment exams which were scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 29 and 30. Candidates can chc the revised schedule at the official website – navodaya.gov.in

The CBT exam for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be conducted on December 10 and 11 in Delhi region while the exam for other posts will be conducted across the country on December 15 and 16.

The posts for which the exams are being conducted are — TGT, miscellaneous category and PGT teachers under direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

The NVS CBT admit card was released on November 25. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website – navodaya.gov.in