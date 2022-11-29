scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

NVS CBT 2022 recruitment exams postponed; check revised schedule

The CBT exam for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be conducted on December 10 and 11 in Delhi region while the exam for other posts will be conducted across the country on December 15 and 16. 

nvs recruitment, nvs cbt 2022Candidates can chc the revised schedule at the official website - navodaya.gov.in (File image)

NVS CBT 2022 exam: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today postponed the exam dates for various recruitment exams which were scheduled to be conducted on November 28, 29 and 30. Candidates can chc the revised schedule at the official website – navodaya.gov.in

The CBT exam for Vice Principal and Principal posts will be conducted on December 10 and 11 in Delhi region while the exam for other posts will be conducted across the country on December 15 and 16. 

Read |SBI, RPSC, BPSC — List of government jobs to apply this week

The posts for which the exams are being conducted are — TGT, miscellaneous category and PGT teachers under direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

The NVS CBT admit card was released on November 25. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website – navodaya.gov.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...Premium
Geniben Thakor interview: ‘BJP’s choice of a Thakor candidate...

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-11-2022 at 02:23:09 pm
Next Story

How the US response to China protests is different from its Iran reaction

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close