scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

NVS Admit Card 2022: When and where to download hall ticket

NVS TGT Recruitment 2022: The admit card will be available for download on the official website- navodaya.gov.in. The posts for which the exams are being conducted are– TGT, miscellaneous category and PGT teachers

NVS, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, navodaya.gov.in, NVS recruitment, NVS recruitment drive, NVS TGT recruitment, NVS PGT recruitment, NVS miscellaneous teachers recruitmentNVS TGT Recruitment 2022: The exams will begin from November 28 and conclude on November 30 (Express Photo by Abhishek Saha/ Representative Image)

NVS TGT Recruitment 2022: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will today release the admit cards for CBT exams. Candidates who applied for the various posts can download the hall ticket from the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

The posts for which the exams are being conducted are — TGT, miscellaneous category and PGT teachers under direct recruitment drive, special recruitment drive for various teaching posts for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the North Eastern region and limited departmental examination/ limited departmental competitive examination 2022-23.

NVS TGT Recruitment 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website – navodaya.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for the aforementioned posts on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...Premium
Babil Khan: ‘Baba would have been happy watching Qala… and would’ve...
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surgesPremium
Investment lessons in crash of high-profile IPOs as Sensex surges
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood waterPremium
Bihar to bring Ganga to parched towns — by tapping its flood water
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in RajasthanPremium
Delhi Confidential: Gehlot raises the heat in Rajasthan

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number, password, etc.

Step 4: View and download the admit card

The exams will begin from November 28 and conclude on November 30.

Read |HPBOSE TET 2022 November exam schedule released @ hpbose.org

The exam for the direct recruitment drive TGT exam which will be conducted on November 29 will be conducted in two shifts – morning (9 am to 12 pm) and evening (2 pm to 5 pm).

Advertisement

Rest all the exams will be conducted in one shift either morning or evening. The direct recruitment drive exam for the miscellaneous category of teachers will be conducted in the morning shift. It will be held on November 30

For the special recruitment drive for JNVs in the North-East region, the exam for TGT (on November 28) posts will be conducted in the morning shift and the exam for miscellaneous teachers (on November 30) will be held in the evening shift.

The PGT exam for limited departmental exam 2022-23 will be conducted on November 30 in the evening shift.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 02:07:10 pm
Next Story

New flyover on IT corridor to ease commute to Hyderabad international airport

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close