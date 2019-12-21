Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment for 273 posts: Check how to apply, eligibility and other details

NFC recruitment: Apply at nfc.gov.in. (Representational image) NFC recruitment: Apply at nfc.gov.in. (Representational image)

Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: The Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) has invited applications for a total of 273 posts at the post of a trainee, upper division clerk, work assistant. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, nfc.gov.in and nfcrecruitment.aptonline.in. The application process is on and will be concluded on January 10, 2020.

The selected candidate will be placed in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Selected candidates will have to undergo two years training period consists of six months of classroom training and 18 months in-plant/on-the-job training. The trainee scoring minimum score of 50 per cent in each of the training module – theoretical training, in-plant training and final absorption interview will be considered for absorption.

Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 27 years For SC and OBC category applicants the upper age is relaxed till 32 and 30 years, respectively. The age will be calculated as on January 10.

Education: while the education qualification differs from trade to trade, minimum qualification needed is class 10 level of qualification with 60 per cent marks and a training certificate. For certain posts, diploma holders can also apply. For most posts, the requirement is of a graduate-level degree with 50 per cent marks.

Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website nfc.gov.in

Step 2: On the main tab in the homepage, click on ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here to submit online application’ under ‘Advertisement No NFC/02/2019

Step 4: Click on ‘new user’, register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload documents

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

Nuclear Fuel Complex recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 150 for postcodes 21901 to 21911 and 21931 to 21932 for rest of the posts the fee is Rs 100. Female candidates and those belonging to SC, ST, PwD, ex-serviceman category are exempted from paying any fee.

Nuclear Fuel Complex Recruitment: Salary

For the post of upper divisional clerk, candidates will get a salary of Rs 25,500. For the post of work assistant, the salary is Rs Rs 18,000. For category II candidates will get Rs 10,500 and Rs 12500 as monthly salary.

