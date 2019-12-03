NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 10th pass, salary up to Rs 63,000

NTRO recruitment 2019: Apply at ntrorectt.in. (Representational image) NTRO recruitment 2019: Apply at ntrorectt.in. (Representational image)

NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) has released a notification for the recruitment of Technician-A examination. The online application process has already started and interested candidates must apply on the official website-ntrorectt.in till December 23, 2019.

The total number of vacant posts is 71. After the application process ends, the computer-based exam is likely to be conducted in January/February 2020.

NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Candidates must be in the age limit of 18 to 27 years, however, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms.

Academic qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent from a recognised board. They must have a certificate of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or equivalent in the concerned subject from a recognised institute.

NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: Selection procedure

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of marks scored in the Computer Based Test (CBT) or skill test or both. The examination will consist of 100 questions consisting of 400 marks. The time duration of the exam will be of two hours.

NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-ntrorectt.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Online application’

Step 3: On the page that opens, select the exam code and click on ‘Start registration’

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

NTRO Technician recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid level 2 of the pay matrix and will be paid from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63, 200.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd