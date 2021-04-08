NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply before April 15 for 35 posts

NTPC has released application invitations to apply for Executive and Specialist posts.

NTPC Limited has invited aspirants to apply for the executive and specialist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official site at ntpccareers.net on or before April 15, 2021.

Candidates with an engineering degree in Computer Science/IT/Electronics and Communication with a minimum of 60 per cent marks from a recognised university can apply for the recruitment. The age limit for the executive post is 35 years, senior executive is 45 years and specialists is 55 years.

Through this recruitment drive, 35 posts in different fields will be filled. In Executive (safety) there will be 25 posts, Executive in IT 8 posts, Senior executive 1 post, and for Specialist 1 post will be allotted.

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website ntpccareers.net

Step 2: Click on the application link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the application form

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit

Step 5: Take a printout of the confirmation page for further references

The application fee for candidates belonging to General/ OBC(NCL)/EWS is Rs 300. For SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category, no application fee is charged. For further information, check the official notification.