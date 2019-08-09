NTPC recruitment 2019: Apply for 203 posts of engineers, salary upto Rs 1.60 lakh

NTPC recruitment 2019: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited has released a job notification inviting eligible candidates to apply for the post of engineers. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website of NTPC at ntpccareers.net. The application process has started on August 6 and will remain continue till August 26, 2019. A total of 203 posts of engineers will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

NTPC requires electrical, mechanical, electronic and instrumentation engineers to fill the posts. Candidates need to have a minimum of three years post qualification experience in the executive and/ or supervisory cadre in the relevant area.

NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Electrical: 75

Mechanical: 76

Electronic: 26

Instrumentation: 26

NTPC recruitment: What is the eligibility criteria?

Educational qualification: Candidates should have an engineering degree in the required field with minimum 60 per cent marks from a recognised university/ institute. Check more on the relevant degree required on the official notification.

NTPC recruitment: What is the age limit?

Candidates should be below 30 years of age to apply for the post.

NTPC recruitment 2019: How to apply

— Candidates will have to visit the careers section of the official site of NTPC at ntpccareers.net.

— They need to keep their documents ready and apply through their official ID.

— Candidates will have to make the payment through the payment link available on the page.

— Upload the photograph, signature, and challan/pay-in-slip during the online application. All the attachments should be done in JPG/JPEG format of 500 KB each.

— Fill in the application form and download the registration slip after submitting the application form. The registration slip will be generated by the system with the unique registration number.

Selection process: The candidates have to qualify the written test and interview round.

NTPC recruitment 2019: Application fees

Candidates belonging to the general/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category candidates are exempted from the fees.