NTPC is hiring engineers, diploma holders can also apply

NTPC recruitment: The NTPC has invited applications for diploma engineers at its official website, ntpc.co.in or ntpccareers.net. A total of 70 posts are vacant and will be filled through this recruitment drive across streams. The application process is on and will be concluded on December 12. Selected candidates will undergo training for a period of two years at various NTPC coal mining sites.

To be selected candidates will undergo a two-stage online test. The first stage of the online test will cover 120 multiple choice questions on the aptitude test. In the second stage exam, an online technical test will be held to assess candidates on technical skills. In both tests passing marks will be 40 per cent. For reserved category candidates, it is 30 per cent.

NTPC recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 25 years. The date will be calculated as on the last date of the online application.

Education: Applicant should have a full-time diploma in the respective discipline with a minimum of 70 per cent marks.

NTPC recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated stipend of Rs 24,000 per month. On successful completion of training, these candidates will be absorbed in the basic pay of Rs 24,000.

The stage one online aptitude test is scheduled to be held on the first week while the second stage online technical test will be held in the first week of February 2021. The exact dates are not yet out and these are only tentative dates.

Candidates will be required to execute a service agreement bond of Rs 1 lakh plus GST and Rs 50,000 plus GST for SC/ST/PwBD to serve the company for a minimum period of three years after completion of training.

