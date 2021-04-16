NTPC invites applications for Executive Trainee posts, recruitment through GATE 2021

NTPC Limited has invited applications from female candidates for executive trainee posts. The recruitment will be done through GATE 2021 score. The application process begins today, April 16. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before May 6, 2021. Candidates will have to apply through the official website of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive will intake 50 candidates for various posts in disciplines like Electrical, Mechanical, and Electronics, or Instrumentation. Final years graduation students can also apply for the posts. Candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs 40,000 – 1, 40,000.

Eligibility:

— Candidates must have a full-time graduate degree in Engineering or technology from a recognized university or institution.

–Candidates must have a minimum of 65 percent marks

–Candidates must not be more than 27 years of age

The selection process will be based on GATE 2021 scores. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of document verifications by NTPC. Selected candidates will be undergone training programs at different plants.

For further detailed information, click here.