NTPC invites applications for 55 executive posts; check details

NTPC recruitment: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has posted several vacancies for the post of an Executive in Combined Cycle Power Plant -O&M, Operations – Power Trading and BD Power Trading. Interested candidates can visit the official website of NTPC — ntpc.co.in — to apply for these vacancies.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 55 vacancies in which all the posts are for the Executive level. Candidates have time till April 8, 2022 to apply for the vacancies.

NTPC recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NTPC website — ntpc.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘click here to apply’

Step 3: A new page will open up. From the drop-down menu, select the vacancy you are interested in and click on ‘submit’.

Step 4: On the new page, details about the eligibility requirement will open u[. Read those carefully and click on ‘apply’.

Step 5: Fill in all the required personal details, education qualifications and work experience details, and then click on ‘Check eligibility’.

Step 6: Upload all documents and submit the application form.

For Executive Combined Cycle Power Plant–O&M, candidates should have an educational degree in electrical or mechanical or electronics or instrumentation engineering with at least 60 per cent marks from recognised university or institute. Candidates should also have at least two years of post qualification experience in Combined Cycle Power Project/Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more in Design, Construction or Operation and Maintenance. The upper age limit for this vacancy is 35 years.

In Executive Operations-Power Trading vacancies, candidates should have a degree in electrical or mechanical engineering with at least 60 per cent marks from recognised university or institute. The upper age limit for this vacancy is 35 years. Candidates should have at least three years of post qualification experience in System operations of power trading, power scheduling in regional load dispatch Centre, bidding in power exchanges for different segments. Candidate with good communication skills and knowledge of advance excel will be preferred.

Similarly, for the vacancy of Executive (Business Development-Power Trading), candidates till the age 35 will be eligible to apply. Interested candidates should have a degree in Electrical or Mechanical engineering with at least least 60 per cent marks from recognised university or institute. In addition to good communication skills, candidates should have at least three year of post qualification experience in Power Operation/ Business Development in Power Trading area. Exposure to tie up with Industrial and Commercial customers/ Discoms/ Corporates/ Generators.