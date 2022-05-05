NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 15 executive posts

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from candidates for executive posts. The recruitment drive will fill 15 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the application process is May 13, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NTPC — ntpccareers.net.

The NTPC recruitment drive was conducted in an online mode from April 29 to May 13, 2022. The purpose of the recruitment process is to fill the 15 posts.

The monthly consolidated amount for Executive (Solar PV) and (Data Analyst) posts is Rs.1,00,000 and for Executive (LA/R & R) posts is Rs. 90,000.

Vacancy details

Executive (Solar PV) – 5.

Executive (Data Analyst) – 1.

Executive (LA/R and R) – 9.

Age limit: The age limit required for the Executive (Solar PV) is 40 years and 35 years for (data analyst) and (LA/R and R). The age relaxation of 5 years is given for (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category.

Application fees: The application fees for candidates belonging to (general/ EWS/ OBC) category is Rs. 300. The (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category candidates and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The fees should be paid in either online or offline mode. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.