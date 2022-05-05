scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 15 executive posts

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NTPC — ntpccareers.net. The purpose of the recruitment process is to fill the 15 posts. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
May 5, 2022 12:36:49 pm
ntpcThe last date to apply for the application process is May 13, 2022.(Representative image)

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from candidates for executive posts. The recruitment drive will fill 15 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the application process is May 13, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NTPC — ntpccareers.net.

The NTPC recruitment drive was conducted in an online mode from April 29 to May 13, 2022. The purpose of the recruitment process is to fill the 15 posts. 

Read |SSC CGL tier 1 answer key 2021 released: How to download

The monthly consolidated amount for Executive (Solar PV) and (Data Analyst) posts is Rs.1,00,000 and for Executive (LA/R & R) posts is Rs. 90,000. 

Vacancy details

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counsellingPremium
IIT Bombay sees 100% rise in students availing counselling
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 5, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

Executive (Solar PV) – 5.

Executive (Data Analyst) – 1.

Executive (LA/R and R) – 9.

Age limit: The age limit required for the Executive (Solar PV) is 40 years and 35 years for (data analyst) and (LA/R and R). The age relaxation of 5 years is given for (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category. 

Application fees: The application fees for candidates belonging to (general/ EWS/ OBC) category is Rs. 300. The (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category candidates and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The fees should be paid in either online or offline mode. The fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. 

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement