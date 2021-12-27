NTPC invites applications for assistant law officers through CLAT 2021

NTPC Limited has invited applications for the recruitment of Assistant law officers at the E0 level through CLAT 2021. A total of 10 vacancies have been notified by the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website – careers.ntpc.co.in

The online application process began on December 24 and the last date to apply is January 7, 2022. Candidates should note that the CLAT score of any other year or score of any other examination will not be considered.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications – A candidate should have a bachelor degree in law (LLB or equivalent from recognised Indian university/institute) with minimum 60 per cent marks (55 per cent for SC/PWD candidates). Candidates should be registered with the Bar Council.

Age: A candidate should not be more than 30 years as on January 7, 2022

Eligible candidates must have appeared for the CLAT-2021 (Common Law Admission Test-2021) post graduate program (conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities).

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. It can be paid online as well as offline through the ‘pay-slip’ at any SBI branch.

Candidates will be shortlisted for document verification based on CLAT-2021 Post Graduate programme performance. Candidates will be recruited at a pay scale between Rs 30000 to 120000 at the basic pay of Rs. 30000.