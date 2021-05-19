NTPC recruitment for 280 Engineering Executive Trainees, hiring through GATE 2021 score

Interested candidates can apply for the NTPC positions from May 21 at ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation, NTPC released an official notification for the recruitment of engineering executive trainees through GATE 2021. The recruitment will be done for 280 vacancies. The NTPC recruitment 2021 process will begin from May 21 and the last date to apply for the same is June 6. Eligible candidates can apply online for 280 executive engineer trainee posts on the official website of NTPC- ntpccareers.net.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 through GATE: Eligibility criteria for application

The recruitment process is being conducted on three branches of electrical, mechanical and electronics and instrumentation.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed a full-time Bachelor’s degree in the relevant field of Engineering or Technology/AMIE with a minimum of 65 percent marks.

— Electrical Engineering – Electrical / Electrical & Electronics / Electrical, Instrumentation & Control / Power Systems & High Voltage /Power Electronics / Power Engineering

— Mechanical Engineering – Mechanical / Production / Industrial Engg / Production & Industrial Engg./ Thermal / Mechanical & Automation / Power Engineering

— Electronics Engineering – Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electronics & Power / Power Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electrical & Electronics

— Instrumentation Engineering – Electronics & Instrumentation / Instrumentation & Control / Electronics, Instrumentation & Control

Age limit: The candidates must not exceed the upper age limit of 27 years as on the last date of application. Candidates from reserved category will get the upper age relaxation as per the government norms.

It is mandatory that the candidates should also have appeared for GATE 2021. The eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of the marks scored by them in GATE 2021.