Toggle Menu
NTCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 107 Managerial vacancieshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/ntcl-recruitment-2019-apply-for-107-managerial-vacancies-5635975/

NTCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 107 Managerial vacancies

NTCL recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before April 12, 2019. There are 107 vacant posts

NTCL recruitment 2019, NTCL jobs, NTCL vacancies, NTCL vacant posts, NTCL recruitment, NTCL vacancies, NTCL Manager posts
NTCL recruitment 2019: The candidates can apply online on or before April 12. Image source: gettyimages.in

NTCL recruitment 2019: National Textile Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Manager, General Manager and other vacancies. The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before April 12, 2019.

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

NTCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 107

Post wise vacancy details:

Technical

General Manager: 4

Deputy General Manager: 5

Senior Manager: 6

Manager: 8

Finance

Senior Manager: 1

Manager: 1

Joint Manager: 7

Deputy Manager: 16

HR

Deputy General Manager: 4

Senior Manager: 4

Manager: 1

Deputy Manager: 25

Asset Management

Senior Manager: 2

Joint Manager: 2

Information Technology

Senior Manager: 2

Legal

Deputy General Manager: 2

Deputy Manager: 2

Marketing

Manager: 5

Joint Manager: 5

Deputy Manager: 5

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Technical: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant stream from a recognised university.

Finance: The candidates need to clear the CA/ ICWA examination

Advertising

HR: The candidates need to possess MBA or an equivalent degree

IT: The candidates need to possess B.Tech/ BE or equivalent.

Marketing: The candidates need to possess MBA in Marketing or equivalent.

How to apply:

The candidates can send their filled application along with documents to the “National Textile Corporation Limited, Fifth floor, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110,003.”

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 12, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected. 

Don't Miss
National male workforce shrinking, says labour report that Govt buried
Virat Kohli should be thanking RCB for not sacking him as captain yet, says Gautam Gambhir

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 RSMSSB lower division clerk revised result declared, how to download
2 BPSC Prelims assistant 2018 answer key released, steps to raise objections
3 RSMSSB LDC revised results 2018 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in