NTCL recruitment 2019: Apply for 107 Managerial vacancies

NTCL recruitment 2019: National Textile Corporation Limited has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Senior Manager, General Manager and other vacancies. The candidates can apply online through the official website on or before April 12, 2019.

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

NTCL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 107

Post wise vacancy details:

Technical

General Manager: 4

Deputy General Manager: 5

Senior Manager: 6

Manager: 8

Finance

Senior Manager: 1

Manager: 1

Joint Manager: 7

Deputy Manager: 16

HR

Deputy General Manager: 4

Senior Manager: 4

Manager: 1

Deputy Manager: 25

Asset Management

Senior Manager: 2

Joint Manager: 2

Information Technology

Senior Manager: 2

Legal

Deputy General Manager: 2

Deputy Manager: 2

Marketing

Manager: 5

Joint Manager: 5

Deputy Manager: 5

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Technical: The candidates need to possess a Bachelor’s degree in the relevant stream from a recognised university.

Finance: The candidates need to clear the CA/ ICWA examination

HR: The candidates need to possess MBA or an equivalent degree

IT: The candidates need to possess B.Tech/ BE or equivalent.

Marketing: The candidates need to possess MBA in Marketing or equivalent.

How to apply:

The candidates can send their filled application along with documents to the “National Textile Corporation Limited, Fifth floor, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110,003.”

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 12, 2019.

