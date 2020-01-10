UGC NET e-certificate, JRF award letters released by NTA

JRD award and e-certificate available at ntanet.nic.in JRD award and e-certificate available at ntanet.nic.in

NTA UGC NET e-certificate: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the e-certificate and JRF award letter for qualified candidates at its official notification, nta.ac.in or ugcnet.nta.nic.in. This is for the NET December 2019 exam. Earlier, the UGC used to release the e-certificate at ugcnetonline.in, however, now the same is being dispatched by the NTA.

The e-certificate contains electronic certificate number, UGC reference number, roll number, name of the candidate, parent’s name, exam month with year, subject, result date, expiry date (if any), date of issuance, and the photograph of the candidate.

The certificate/award is only available to those who not only cleared the exam but were also in the top six per cent. Of the 10,34,872 candidates who applied for the exam, 7,93,813 appeared for the UGC NET. Of these, 60,147 candidates cleared UGC NET result and were eligible for an assistant professor while 5,092 cleared the test for JRF.

NTA UGC NET e-certificate: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the e-certificate button

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download the e-certificate or award letter, as applicable.

In UGC NET December 2019, a total of 2,81,907 candidates have applied for the CSIR NET, while 10,34,083 candidates applied for the UGC-NET. This is an increase from the UGC NET June exam when over 9.43 lakh candidates applied.

