NTA UGC NET results declared, check direct link

NTA UGC NET results 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results for the UGC NET on December 31, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the exam. While over 10 lakh had applied.

Of those who appeared, 60147 candidates were eligible for an assistant professor while 5092 cleared the test for JRF. Those who clear JRF are eligible for the post of an assistant professor as well, however, the reverse is not applicable.

UGC NET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

While everyone who scores 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved category) will pass the exam but only the top six per cent – based on merit – will be considered eligible for the jobs. Among these, e-certificates to be generated for only the top 6 per cent of candidates.

In UGC NET July 2019 result, a total of 4,756 candidates cleared for the JRF while 55,701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only. Those who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF.

