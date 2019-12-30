NTA UGC NET results 2019 release date and time

NTA UGC NET result will be released on December 31, 2019 NTA UGC NET result will be released on December 31, 2019

UGC NET Result December 2019 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the UGC NET on December 31, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in. The final answer key which is at the official websites. The recruitment examination was conducted on December 3, 2019.

Over 10 lakh candidates registered for the examination, of them, a total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the UGC NET. The result will be based on the final answer key.

While everyone who scores 40 per cent (35 per cent for reserved category) will pass the exam but only the top six per cent – based on merit – will be considered eligible for the jobs.

UGC NET results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). The cut-off for JRF is generally higher than the assistant professorship. For those who clear the exam, NTA and not UGC NET will provide the JRF certification. The NTA is currently displaying a link to get e-certification for the NET qualified candidates at its official website for July exam.

In UGC NET July 2019 result, a total of 4,756 candidates cleared for the JRF while 55,701 have cleared the NET for assistant professor only. Those who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF.

