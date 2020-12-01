NTA UGC NET result 2020: Subject-wise, category-wise cut-off released, here’s how to check

NTA UGC NET result 2020: Check at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

NTA UGC NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result and category-wise cut-off for all 81 subjects for National Eligibility Test (NET). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the cut-off at the official websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The cut-offs are in form of percentile score.

A total of 8,60,976 candidates had registered to appear for the exam. Of these, a total of 5,26,707 candidates took the exam, as per the official data shared by the NTA. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their cut-off by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the cut-off links

Step 3: Search for your subject under your category box

Step 4: Check cut-off

or

Students can directly check their score at by logging in to the candidate log-in screen by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on NTA UGC NET score

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Your percentile score will be available.

The final answer key was released earlier by the NTA. Candidates who clear UGC NET will be eligible for the job of assistant professor. Top candidates will be selected for the joint research fellowship.

