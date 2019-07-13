NTA UGC NET result 2019 declared: How to check marks online

UGC NET result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 today – July 13 (Saturday). Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, ntanet.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The exam for assessing candidates to be eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF) was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019.

Candidates would be able to see two lists, one for candidates qualified for an assistant professor while others for those eligible to apply for JRF posts. Those who are eligible to apply for JRF fellowship can also apply for assistant professor jobs but those who are selected for assistant professor roles are not eligible to apply for JRF.

UGC NET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

To pass the exam, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent (30 per cent for SC/ST/PWD) marks. Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be selected and declared pass. More than 9 lakh candidates appeared in the exam covering over 81 subjects across 615 centres in 237 cities, as per the NTA.

