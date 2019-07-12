NTA UGC NET result 2019 prepone to release tomorrow: Check passing marks, expected cut-off

UGC NET result date 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is on the process of calculating the result for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted between June 20 and 26, 2019 and the same will be released by tomorrow – July 13 (Saturday) at the official website, ntanet.nic.in. The result was scheduled to be declared on July 15 (Monday) but highly placed sources in the NTA informed indianexpress.com that the result will be declared by Saturday instead.

Over 9.42 lakh students have appeared in the exam covering 81 subjects. The eligibility test to be able to take a job as an assistant professor as well as to pursue research as a junior research fellow (JRF) was conducted across 615 centres in 237 cities. A total of two lists will be released by the NTA, one for the candidates qualifying for the assistant professor posts and the other for JRF as well.

According to the latest rules, to pass the test, candidates need to score at least 40 per cent marks (35 per cent for reserved category candidates). Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass.

Vaishnavi Chandran, career coach, Mindler.com – a career coaching platform, said, “The exam was considered moderately difficult by most of the candidates. In NET 2018 about 6.80 lakh candidates applied for the exam of which only 40,000 were considered passed. This year, 9 lakh have appeared for the eligibility test but the qualifying number is expected to be same of lower.”

As per the marking scheme, each correct answer is for two marks while there are no negative marking for wrong answers. Till last year, the exam was conducted by the UGC.

