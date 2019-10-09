NTA UGC NET: Last date for registration extended to October 15

NTA UGC NET 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility Test (NET) to October 15. It was earlier announced to conclude today – October 9. Interested and eligible candidates can still apply at the official websites, nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

“This is being done in view of a number of requests being received in this regard,” said NTA in a written statement. In addition to the application deadline, the date of submitting fee has also been extended. Earlier, candidates could submit application fee till October 10 which is now extended to October 16.

The window to make corrections in the online application form will be open from October 18 to October 25. The examinations will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019. The online registration process for June exam will begin from March 16.

UGC NET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make the payment

After clearing NET, one can apply for the post of assistant professor or JRF fellow as well. Anyone who scores 55 per cent marks in the UGC NET is considered qualified (50 per cent for reserved category) clears the exam, however, pnly the top six per cent qualifying candidates out of those selected are shortlisted for the post of assistant professor.