NTA UGC NET June 2020 application process to begin today; check eligibility criteria, age limit

UGC NET June 2020 application process: The application process for the National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET June examination 2020 will begin from Monday, March 16, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the official websites- nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is scheduled to be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020.

UGC NET 2020 : Eligibility

Education qualifications: Candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognised universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.

Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30-year-old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification.

UGC NET June 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2020 June registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make payment

UGC NET June 2020: Important dates

Dates for registration: March 16 to April 16

Download of admit cards: May 15

Dates of examinations: June 15 to 20

Announcement of result: July 5, 2020.

Candidates need to download the confirmation page of payment and duly filled application form for reference. The online registration process will be closed on April 16, 2020.

The NET is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from university grants commission (UGC). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, ntanet.nic.in.

