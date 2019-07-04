NTA UGC NET final answer key release date and time

NTA UGC NET final answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency will release the final answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from NTA said, “The final answer key will be released on Thursday, July 4 after 5 pm. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the answer key through the website ntanet.nic.in.”

The draft answer key was released on July 1.

NTA UGC NET final answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET answer key’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared in the recruitment examination conducted for the post of assistant professor.

To qualify the UGC NET candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 35 per cent. According to the change in the policy of result evaluation, now only 6 per cent of candidates will be declared qualified.

The result will be declared by July 15, 2019, according to the official notification by the NTA. Two lists will be released. Those who make it through JRF get an additional fellowship for research while those who clear NET are eligible for lectureship jobs.

