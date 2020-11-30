NTA UGC NET final answer key 2020 released, here’s how to download

NTA UGC NET answer key released at nta.ac.in. (Representational)

NTA UGC NET final answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the final answer key for the computer-based tests (CBT) held for the National Eligibility Test (NET) from September 24 to November 13. The answer keys for 81 subjects is available at the official website nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The result will be based on the final answer key. A preliminary answer key was released earlier and the objections so raised were considered before releasing the final answer key.

Out of 8,60,976 candidates who registered to appear for UGC NET, as many as 5,26,707 candidates took the exam, as per the official data. This is significantly lower than last year when 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the exam. Of those who appeared for the exam this year, as many as 47,161 students were from EWS category and 75-5 from PwD.

NTA UGC NET final answer key 2020: How to download

Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to download the final answer key –

Step 1: Visit nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on NTA UGC NET final answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, download

Those who clear UGC NET will be eligible for the post of assistant professor. Top candidates will also be selected for JRF or junior research fellowship. The e-certificate will be issued by NTA after the result declaration.

