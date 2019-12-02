NTA UGC NET December exam starts today, over 10.34 lakh to appear

NTA conducts UGC NET in December and June. (Representational Image) NTA conducts UGC NET in December and June. (Representational Image)

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET)-2019 from today till December 6. A total of 10,34,872 aspirants have registered for the UGC NET December 2019 exam. The candidates need to bring admit card at the exam hall or else the will not be allowed to sit for the entrance test. Along with it, the aspirants also need to carry one passport size photograph and one valid photo id proof, as the original. PwD candidates need to carry a PwD certificate, issued by the competent authority.

The applicant should make sure that the photograph pasted in the admit card should be the same as that uploaded in the form. The valid photo id proof can be — pan card, driving license, voter id, passport, Aadhaar card or enrolment number, and ration card.

Also, candidates whose names have been changed due to marriage, need to carry marriage certificate, divorce document, legal name change documents, or any other document supporting the same.

UGC NET is a national level examination, which is conducted to award Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or eligibility for Assistant Professorship. The exam is held in 81 subjects.

NTA conducts the exam twice a year, in the month of December and June. The dates for UGC NET June 2020 have also been released and the exam will be held from June 15 to 20, 2020. The application forms for the June exam will release on March 16, 2020.

