NTA UGC NET December 2020 application correction window opens, here’s how to make changes

NET will be held from May 2 to 7 and May 10 to 12, May 14 and 17. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

NTA UGC NET December 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET December 2020). All the students who have made mistakes at the time of filling the application form can make changes through the website- nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Students will not be able to change all the information in the form. Certain information including the name of the candidate, contact/ address details, category, PwD status, educational qualification details, date of birth, choice of exam cities, etc will be treated as final. Students need to verify all information provided by them is correct.

The application correction window will be closed on March 16. The candidates who have successfully submitted their applications till March 10 can do so through the websites till 11:50 pm.

The National Eligibility Test (NET) will be held from May 2 to 7 and May 10 to 12, May 14 and 17. It is computer-based exam, those who clear the exam will be eligible for the post of the assistant professorship, Junior Research Fellowship or both, for Indian universities and colleges depending on the merit.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year, however in 2020 due to the pandemic, the June 2020 exam got delayed and was deferred to September 2020 until November 2020 to cover all the subjects. The December 2020 cycle had to be postponed and is now being conducted in May.