NTA UGC NET December 2019: Registration process begins tomorrow, check details here

NTA UGC NET December 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 from December 2 to 6, 2019. The online registration process will begin from Monday, September 9, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, nta.ac.in or ntanet.nic.in till October 9.

The June examinations will be conducted from June 15 to 20, 2020. The online registration process will begin from March 16

UGC NET December 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the Click on the link ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in personal details and register

Step 5: Log-in using the newly created registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images and download

Step 7: Make the payment.

Candidates need to download the confirmation page of payment and duly filled the application form for reference.

UGC NET 2019: Exam pattern

NTA UGC NET December 2019: Important dates

UGC NET December 2019

Dates for registration: September 9 to October 9, 2019

Download of admit cards: November 9

Date of examinations: December 2 to 6

Result announcement date: December 31, 2019.

UGC NET June 2020

Dates for registration: March 16 to April 16

Download of admit cards: May 15

Dates of examinations: June 15 to 20

Announcement of result: July 5, 2020.

UGC NET 2020 : Eligibility

Education qualifications: Candidates must have at least 55 per cent marks (without rounding off) in Master’s degree or equivalent exam from recognised universities or institutions. The minimum marks for reserved category candidates is 50 per cent.

Candidates having post-graduate diploma/certificate awarded by Indian University/ Institute or foreign degree/diploma/certificate awarded by the foreign University/ Institute should in their own interest, ascertain the equivalence of their diploma/degree/ certificate with Master’s degree of recognized Indian universities from Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi.

Age limit: Candidates should not be more than 30-year-old. Relaxation of five years is provided for OBC, ST/SC/PwD and transgender candidates. Additionally, three-year relaxation is for LLM degree holders and relaxation up to five years is provided for candidates who have served in armed forces subject to length of service, according to official notification.

UGC NET 2020: How to check the new syllabus

Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnetonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘updated syllabi of UGC-NET December 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on download next to the subjects you are appearing for

The NET is held for eligibility for Assistant Professor post only or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or both. Those who clear the JRF will be eligible to receive scholarships from the University Grants Commission.

