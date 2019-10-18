NTA UGC NET, CSIR NET December 2019: Corrections in application form begins

NTA NET December 2019: The online window to make correction in the National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) and CSIR NET application form is open now. The candidates can make changes through the websites- nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The online window for the correction process will be available till October 25, 2019.

“All the registered candidates for the said Examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make correction in their particulars, in their respective application form wherever incorrect or incomplete,” read the official notification.

“The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 25.10.2019. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI and PAYTM generated during the online correction from 18.10.2019 to 25.10.2019 (11:50 pm),” mentioned the official notification.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019. The online registration process for June exam will begin from March 16.

Meanwhile, the CSIR NET examination will be conducted on December 15, the candidates can download the admit card from November 9, 2019.

The general category candidates have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1000, however, Rs 500 for other backward class (OBC) candidates and Rs 250 for candidates belonging to other reserved categories- SC/ ST/ PwD.

After clearing NET, one can apply for the post of assistant professor or JRF fellow as well. Anyone who scores 55 per cent marks in the UGC NET is considered qualified (50 per cent for reserved category) clears the exam, however, pnly the top six per cent qualifying candidates out of those selected are shortlisted for the post of assistant professor.

