Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Live now

NTA UGC NET Result December 2019 LIVE Updates: Websites to check result

UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The NTA will activate the UGC NET result link at these websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2019 1:45:34 pm
ntanet, nta net, ugc net, ugc net results, ugc net result 2019, ugc net 2019, ugc net december result, ugc net december result 2019, nta ugc net results, nta ugc net december result 2019, ugc net result 2019, ugc net result 2019 NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: The results are available at the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The result of National Testing Agency (UGC NET) will be announced on December 31, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in. However, there are no updates on the release date of CSIR UGC NET results as the exam was postponed due to CAA protest.

A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the UGC NET that was conducted on December 31, 2019. The candidates need to get a minimum of 40 per cent marks to crack the test.

The results will be available on the websites mentioned above. The candidates need to click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and if needed, the aspirant should take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). The cut-off for JRF is generally higher than the assistant professorship. For those who clear the exam, NTA and not UGC NET will provide the NET and JRF certification.

Live Blog

NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: Results to be available at nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in LIVE UPDATES in Hindi, Malayalam 

Highlights

    13:13 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    NTA UGC NET results shortly

    The UGC NET results will be released today by 5 pm. "The result will be announced either at 3 pm or latest by 5 pm," an official from NTA said. The results will be available at the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

    13:01 (IST)31 Dec 2019
    NTA UGC NET results will release today

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the UGC NET examination on December 31, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in.

    ntanet, nta net, ugc net, ugc net results, ugc net result 2019, ugc net 2019, ugc net december result, ugc net december result 2019, nta ugc net results, nta ugc net december result 2019, ugc net result 2019, ugc net result 2019 NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: The results are available at the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

    NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: The examination conducting body, National Testing Agency had conducted the week-long National Entrance Test 2019 on December 6, Friday. Candidates, who had appeared for the UGC NET will be able to download their result from the official website. The result is expected to release after 2 pm. Candidates should keep their admit card handy to be able to check their scores.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd