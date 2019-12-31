NTA UGC NET Result December 2019 LIVE Updates: Websites to check result

NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: The results are available at the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in NTA UGC NET results 2019 LIVE: The results are available at the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Result December 2019 Live Updates: The result of National Testing Agency (UGC NET) will be announced on December 31, 2019. The candidates can check the results through the websites- nta.ac.in, ntanet.nic.in. However, there are no updates on the release date of CSIR UGC NET results as the exam was postponed due to CAA protest.

A total of 7,93,813 candidates appeared for the UGC NET that was conducted on December 31, 2019. The candidates need to get a minimum of 40 per cent marks to crack the test.

The results will be available on the websites mentioned above. The candidates need to click on the ‘download result link’. Enter registration number, roll number. The results will appear on the screen. Download and if needed, the aspirant should take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF). The cut-off for JRF is generally higher than the assistant professorship. For those who clear the exam, NTA and not UGC NET will provide the NET and JRF certification.