NTA UGC NET answer key released, how to check via website

NTA UGC NET answer key 2019: The National Testing Agency has released the answer key for the National Eligibility Test (NET) at its official website, ntanet.nic.in. Those who appeared for the exam can check their individual answer key through the official website.

The eligibility exam for recruitment at assistant professor posts and awarding junior research fellowship (JRF) was conducted from June 20 to June 26, 2019.

A total of 9.42 lakh students had appeared conducted in 615 centres in 237 cities across India. Earlier the exam was conducted by the University grants commission and now since 2018, the NTA was handed over the charge.

NTA UGC NET answer key released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘UGC NET answer key’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can challenge the answer key through the website ntanet.nic.in. The final answer key will be released soon.

To qualify the UGC NET candidates need to secure 40 per cent marks, for reserved category candidates, the minimum marks are 35 per cent. According to the change in the policy of result evaluation, now only 6 per cent of candidates will be declared qualified.

The result will be declared by July 15, 2019, according to the official notification by the NTA. Two lists will be released. Those who make it through JRF get an additional fellowship for research while those who clear NET are eligible for lectureship jobs.

