NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2020 released, here’s how to download

NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). The candidates can download the hall ticket through the websites– nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held from September 29 to October 1, October 9, 17, 21 to 23, and November 5. Admit card for exams to be held on September 24 and September 25 have been released and the rest will be released accordingly, as per the official notice.

The exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) consists of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. It will be a three-hour exam in which students will be asked 200 questions. The first part of the exam will have 50 questions for 100 marks and the second will have 100 questions for 200 marks.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to score a minimum 40 per cent marks to clear the test, 35 per cent for reserved category candidates. Among the qualified candidates, only the top 6 per cent will be declared pass. Those who clear the exam are eligible for the post of assistant professor or junior research fellowship (JRF).

The NET is an eligibility test for employment as a teaching faculty. The exam was earlier conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). After the exam, two results are released. Those who make it through JRF get an additional fellowship for research while those who clear NET are eligible for lecturership jobs.

