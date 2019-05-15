UGC NET Admit Card 2019 @ntanet.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: Admit card release delayed to May 27

UGC NET Admit Card June 2019 @ntanet.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on May 27, 2019. The admit card will be available for candidates to download from May 27 at the official NTA website ntanet.nic.in.
While the date has been confirmed by the newly appointed exam conducting body – NTA, the time of release has not been released yet. The admit cards were supposed to be released today but it has been postponed now.
Also read | AIIMS MBBS admit card 2019 to release today: How to download at aiimsexams.org
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
The UGC NET or NTA NET will be conducted on June 20, 21, 2019 and June 24 to 28, 2019 in two shifts — morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
UGC-NET June 2019: Admit card release delayed
NTA has informed that the admit card for the UGC-NET June 2019 examination has been postponed. The admit card will be available to download from May 27, 2019.
NTA NET 2019: 6 per cent candidates are declared qualified
Around 10 to 11 lakh candidates appear for the UGC NET exam. To qualify, the candidates need to secure a minimum of 40 per cent aggregate in Paper 1 and 2. The minimum cut off for SC / ST / OBC-NCL / PwD and Transgender is 35 per cent.
However, as per the amended policy of result evaluation, now only 6 per cent of candidates shall be declared qualified.
UGC NET 2019: Candidates must ensure they have access to provided email and Mobile Number
NTA advises the candidates that they must ensure that e-mail address and Mobile Number provided in the Online Application Form are their own as the body will be sending all information/communication through e-mail or SMS on the provided e-mail address and Mobile Number.
No modifications allowed in admit card details
NTA has made it clear that it will not edit or modify any information entered by the candidates after completion of registration process under any circumstances. So, the entries on a candidate's admit card will be final.
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Exam pattern
UGC NET will be conducted for three hours’ duration. It will be held in two parts of which the first paper will have 50 questions for 100 marks. In Paper II, 100 questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks.
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download admit card
To download UGC NET admit card 2019, follow the steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'admit card 2019'
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Items not allowed inside the exam premises
NTA announced that the candidates are not allowed to carry instrument/ geometry/ pencil box, handbag, purse, any kind of paper/ stationery/ textual material, eatables and water (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ earphone/ microphone/ pager, calculator, Log Tables, camera, tape recorder, electronic watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the examination hall.
Diabetic students will be allowed to carry eatables like sugar tablets/fruits and transparent water bottle to the examination hall. However, they will not be allowed to carry packed foods like chocolates/candy/sandwich etc.
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Exam dates and shifts
The NTA (National Test Agency) will conduct the next UGC-NET for 'Assistant Professor' or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' from June 20 to June 28, 2019. The UGC NET or NTA NET will be conducted on June 20, 21, 2019 and from June 24 to June 28, 2019. The exam will be held in two shifts— morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Test information is available at official website
The UGC NET Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. All the information regarding the test is available on the website www.nta.ac.in and www.ntanet.nic.in.
NTA NET 2019: 9.5 lakh students registered for the exam
The UGC NET examination is conducted in 85 subjects. A total of around 9.5 lakh candidates registered for this exam this year. Last year, there were around 600 exam centres, 700 observers, 300 city coordinators, and 20 state coordinators to conduct the exams.
NTA UGC NET new syllabus: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ugcnetonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘updated syllabi of UGC-NET June 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on download next to the subjects you are appearing for
NTA changes syllabus for UGC NET
The National Testing Agency (NTA) which has been conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) since 2018, has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in both paper I and paper II. The exam which is scheduled to be conducted from June 20 to June 28 will be based on the new syllabus.
NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Test will be in CBT mode only
The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. Information regarding the test is available on the website www.nta.ac.in and www.ntanet.nic.in. The application process started on March 1, 2019 and ended on March 30, 2019. The last date to submit the fees was April 1, 2019.
UGC NET admit card today
The admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website, ntanet.nic.in on May 15, 2019.