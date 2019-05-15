UGC NET Admit Card 2019 @ntanet.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: Admit card release delayed to May 27

UGC NET Admit Card June 2019 @ntanet.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will release the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019 on May 27, 2019. The admit card will be available for candidates to download from May 27 at the official NTA website ntanet.nic.in.

While the date has been confirmed by the newly appointed exam conducting body – NTA, the time of release has not been released yet. The admit cards were supposed to be released today but it has been postponed now.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

The UGC NET or NTA NET will be conducted on June 20, 21, 2019 and June 24 to 28, 2019 in two shifts — morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.