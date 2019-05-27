NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2019: How to download June exam hall ticket @ntanet.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2019: After rescheduling the date of release of the UGC NET admit card June 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will make the same available today at the official website. To download the NTA NET admit card from ntanet.nic.in, the applicants need to keep their registration number handy. The NTA NET 2019 admit card was to be released on May 15 but was postponed to be declared today, May 27 (Monday).

The eligibility exam for lecturership at Indian universities — National Eligibility Test (NET) — will be conducted on June 20, 21 and from 24 to June 28, 2019. This year NTA will conduct the exam earlier, Universities Grants Commission (UGC) used to be the authority for conducting and evaluating of the candidates for NET.

UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘NTA NET 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Click on admit card, download

Students need to bring their NET admit card along with passport size photograph to the exam hall without which no one will be allowed to appear for the exam. The link to download UGC NET admit card 2019 is expected to work by evening. In case anyone is unable to download their admit card, they can email at ugcnet-nta@nic.in

