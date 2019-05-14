NTA UGC NET Admit Card June 2019 release date and time

NNTA UGC NET Admit Card June 2019: The admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be released on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website, ntanet.nic.in on May 15, 2019. The UGC NET or NTA NET will be conducted on June 20, 21, 2019 and June 24 to 28, 2019 in two shifts — morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

The NTA has changed the syllabus and exam pattern for UGC NET 2109. The exam will not only be conducted online in a CBT-mode but also has updated the syllabi for all the exams. Check the new syllabus here.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the admit card and take a print out of the same. No one will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: Exam pattern

UGC NET will be conducted for three hours’ duration. It will be heldin two parts. The paper I will have 50 questions for 100 marks and in paper II, 100 questions will be asked for a total of 200 marks. The NET is an eligibility exam for the post of assistant professor and for junior research fellowship (JRF) and assistant professor.

