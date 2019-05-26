NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 date and time confirmed: how to download

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019 date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the release date of the admit card or hall ticket for the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019. The UGC NET admit card 2019 was earlier to be released on May 15, 2019 and now as per the latest notice of the NTA, the NET admit card 2019 will be released on May 27 (Monday), 2019.

While the exam conducting body has not revealed the reason behind the postponement, it is likely that the move is being conducted to avoid any clash with the release of admit card with any major event on the website- in order to avoid traffic. The NTA NET admit cards will be available at the website, ntanet.nic.in.

NTA UGC NET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntanet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘admit card 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

The link has not been activated from Monday onwards only.

The NTA which has been conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) since 2018, has changed the syllabus for all the subjects in both the paper I and paper II. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Earlier, UGC used to conduct the exam.

The UGC NET or NTA NET will be conducted on June 20, 21, 2019 and June 24 to 28, 2019 in two shifts — morning shift will begin from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

