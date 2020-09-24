NTA UGC NET 2020: ‘Paper 1’s difficulty level was moderate’, check analysis of day 1

NTA UGC NET 2020: NET exams will be held till November 13. Representational image

NTA UGC NET 2020: The candidates who have appeared in the National Testing Agency (NTA) UGC NET exams on September 24 rated the paper as moderate, however, the questions from sections like Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude were difficult to answer. Both students and teachers analysed questions from Research Aptitude, Teaching Aptitude, Governance, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as difficult.

Shreya Ghosh, who appeared for paper 1, said the difficulty level was moderate. “The questions from Teaching and Research aptitude were conceptual and the administration and governance portions were too informative. Meanwhile, the Math, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation part — which were usually difficult — was easier this time,” Ghosh said. Shreya was satisfied with the COVID-19 preparations taken at the exam centre. She said, “The arrangements were quite good and social distancing protocol was maintained.” Shreya is an Economics teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya and will appear for her subject paper on September 30.

Another candidate Vaishali Gupta said, “The paper 1 was not difficult, except few sections like Teaching and Research Aptitude. The questions from Information & Communication Technology (ICT), People and Environment, Governance and Administration were fact-based, however, the Math portion was quite easy.” Since Gupta is an asthma patient, she found it uneasy to appear for the exam with the face mask.

Meanwhile, the expert analysed the difficulty level of the paper- ‘moderate’, and follows the pattern of previous years. Arup Sinha who runs his own institute- ‘Maitree coaching’ said, “Like previous years, the paper was balanced. This time the Math portion was easier than the questions from Humanities. Apart from it, the sections like Teaching and Research aptitude are slightly difficult.”

The NET exams will be held till November 13. Those who clear UGC NET will be eligible to apply for the job of a professor. Those in the top six per cent of the candidates will be eligible for the junior research fellowship, as per rules.

