NTA UGC NET 2020: Must read books to ace your preparation

The UGC NET is popular among aspirants who aim for a career as an Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and Assistant Professor in universities and colleges. It is conducted once a year to determine the eligibility of candidates. The UGC NET has been scheduled to be held from September 16 to 18 and September 21 to 25.

The National Testing Agency has already announced the rescheduled exam dates of the UGC NET after postponing it earlier. The online application process, including the process to edit the details in the application form, has already been closed on July 20. The written computer-based test (CBT) has been rescheduled to be held in September. Therefore, the focus of applicants of the exam must be on preparations.

Those awaiting the NTA to issue the admit cards know it well to get the necessary study material and engage in dedicated and smart study to ace the exam. Conventionally, it is a common practice to study from question banks, solved papers, study guides etc. Candidates can access these learning materials easily as they are commercially available online and offline.

Some of these books offer crucial information while some just focus on getting the student accustomed to as many questions on a particular subject as possible. However, it can sometimes be confusing to choose one or more best learning guides/ study books for UGC NET.

The candidates need to focus on the previous year question papers first, before they refer to any sample question or other question banks. The previous year papers can be easily downloaded from the internet and their answers can also be found in the answer keys released after the exam.

Candidates must treat these papers as learning resources having equal or more important than study guides and question banks. They are very good sources of information about the exam pattern, marks distribution across sections and can also serve as mock tests. Refer to the previous year papers because who knows the paper may contain some common questions that are repetitively asked over the years.

Paper 1 of the UGC NET exam is common to all applicants. Every applicant has to answer a common question paper. For paper 1, candidates might refer to NTA UGC NET/ SET/ JRF – paper 1: Teaching and Research Aptitude by KVS Madaan. The book published by Pearson Education is significant and candidates can refer to it to prepare effectively for paper 1 of the UGC NET.

The candidates can also refer to UGC NET Paper 1 – 32 Solved Papers (2019 to 2004) by Asim Khan & Rashmi Singh. Consider this book as the one-stop solution for a question bank based study. With 32 papers of UGC NET paper 1, this book is one of the best suited to help the candidates learn what they need to learn and therefore ace the examination.

Paper 2 of the UGC NET 2020 is subject-specific. Therefore, candidates have to get subject-specific books that are specially devised to learn and clear basic understanding. It is highly recommended that candidates do their own research before they decide to purchase a book for UGC NET preparations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd